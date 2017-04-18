Out of the Blue

|
|
Well, "happy" tax day here in the States, where everyone has until midnight to ensure their papers are in order. This normally takes place quite infamously on April 15th, but the 15th falling on a Saturday pushes the deadline out a few days. For the most part nobody looks forward to this, but if the quote usually attributed to Benjamin Franklin about the inevitability of death and taxes is true, then it beats the alternative.
Chatbear Announcements.