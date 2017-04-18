 
Out of the Blue

[Apr 18, 2017, 09:38 am ET] - 6 Comments

Well, "happy" tax day here in the States, where everyone has until midnight to ensure their papers are in order. This normally takes place quite infamously on April 15th, but the 15th falling on a Saturday pushes the deadline out a few days. For the most part nobody looks forward to this, but if the quote usually attributed to Benjamin Franklin about the inevitability of death and taxes is true, then it beats the alternative.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Iron Kiss.
Lode Runner Web Game.
Stories: Celebrate Tax Day 2017 with these deals and freebies.
Mom seriously delivers on 3-year-old's wish for a poop-themed birthday party.
Science: In a Dragon’s Blood, Scientists Discover a Potential Antibiotic. Dr. Charlie Sheen. Thanks Neutronbeam.
Media: Star Wars Jawa Cosplay Motion Test.
Oroville 15 April Narrated Spillway Re-Opening DWR Footage.
Playful fish, enjoys being handled and thrown. Thanks ViperFour.
The Funnies: xkcd: 7 Eleven.
Watch Out! Cartoon - Savage Chickens.

