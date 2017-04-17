 
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition on Steam This Week

[Apr 17, 2017, 8:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition is coming to Steam on Thursday, offering wider access to the real-time strategy game. This first came to PCs late last year as a play anywhere title with Windows 10 support, but this will now also be playable on earlier versions of Windows. Here's word:

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition is an enhanced version of the real-time strategy classic, Halo Wars, updated to run natively on PC.

Set early in the iconic war between the Covenant and UNSC - made famous by the Halo FPS games - Halo Wars: Definitive Edition provides a unique angle on the war while bringing new heroes to the battlefield. Control large Halo armies and direct them in action-packed warfare.

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition includes improved graphics, new achievements and all the DLC from the landmark game. Experience the epic campaign or compete in online multiplayer battles with armies of powerful Halo forces at your command.

Network play for this product is exclusive to Steam. Cross-play with Windows Store versions of the same game is not supported.

