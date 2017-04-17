Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Launch Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Tomorrow will see the release of episode one of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series. Telltale paves the way with this trailer offering a look at "Tangled Up in Blue," the tastefully titled first chapter. They also offer more on what to expect:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 18 April 2017, 00:22.
Chatbear Announcements.