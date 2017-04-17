 
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Launch Trailer

[Apr 17, 2017, 8:53 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Tomorrow will see the release of episode one of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series. Telltale paves the way with this trailer offering a look at "Tangled Up in Blue," the tastefully titled first chapter. They also offer more on what to expect:

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series is a brand new story of the universe's unlikeliest Super Heroes: Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot. In the wake of an epic battle, the Guardians discover an artifact of unspeakable power. Each of them has a reason to desire this relic, as does a ruthless enemy who is the last of her kind, and who will stop at nothing to tear it from their hands.

From Earth to the Milano to Knowhere and beyond, and set to the beat of awesome music, you wear the rocket-powered boots of Star-Lord in an original Guardians adventure, where your decisions and actions drive the story you experience.

The series will feature a star-studded cast of voice talent, including Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series) as Star-Lord, Emily O'Brien (The Young and the Restless, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor) as Gamora, Nolan North (the Uncharted series, Pretty Little Liars) as Rocket, Brandon Paul Eells (Watch Dogs) as Drax, and Adam Harrington (The Wolf Among Us, League of Legends) as Groot.

