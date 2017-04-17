Heroes of the Storm Getting Overwatch's Genji and Hanamura

|
A new hero profile on the Heroes of the Storm website confirms Genji from Overwatch is making his way into Heroes of the Storm. They outline his kit in the MOBA, which is unsurprisingly similar to his original form in the shooter. They also offer this new trailer from Hanamura, a new two-lane map that's on the way. There's a location of the same name in Overwatch, but that is a trio of assault maps, while the Heroes of the Storm version of Hanamura borrows Overwatch's escort mechanic, providing each team a vehicle to deliver, which is how to damage your opponent's core. Word is: "Harness the power of explosive payloads as you vie for control of the Shimada clan’s ancestral home – Hanamura! Introducing new mercenaries, new objectives, and a brand new battleground theme to the Nexus, Hanamura is the next battleground hitting the Nexus in Heroes of the Storm 2.0!"
