 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Heroes of the Storm Getting Overwatch's Genji and Hanamura

[Apr 17, 2017, 1:21 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new hero profile on the Heroes of the Storm website confirms Genji from Overwatch is making his way into Heroes of the Storm. They outline his kit in the MOBA, which is unsurprisingly similar to his original form in the shooter. They also offer this new trailer from Hanamura, a new two-lane map that's on the way. There's a location of the same name in Overwatch, but that is a trio of assault maps, while the Heroes of the Storm version of Hanamura borrows Overwatch's escort mechanic, providing each team a vehicle to deliver, which is how to damage your opponent's core. Word is: "Harness the power of explosive payloads as you vie for control of the Shimada clan’s ancestral home – Hanamura! Introducing new mercenaries, new objectives, and a brand new battleground theme to the Nexus, Hanamura is the next battleground hitting the Nexus in Heroes of the Storm 2.0!"

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Heroes of the Storm Getting Overwatch's Genji and Hanamura
BloodLust 2 - Nemesis Announced
Grimoire Gets Greenlight, Due Next Month
Morning patches
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
More Star Wars Battlefront II Details
More on the Star Citizen Roadmap
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
Sunday Interviews
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.