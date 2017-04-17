 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

BloodLust 2 - Nemesis Announced

[Apr 17, 2017, 09:41 am ET] - 2 Comments

The BloodLust website announces BloodLust 2 - Nemesis, an action/RPG where the player is a vampire coming from WRF Studios (thanks RPGWatch via Acleacius). They provide this trailer with a look at what to expect, and here's a bit on the story, though this may spoil the first game:

"After the Hunter killed an emperor to the east and destroyed an entire bloodline, the Council felt the playing field between the humans and the undead might be a little too even."

"They authorized the development of an experimental food source; a synthetic blood built from both alchemy and science. The project is funded and developed by the Taku Clan, under the codename NEMESIS. Neural Embryonic Morphing Experimental Synthetic Immune System something or other."

"I guess its supposed to be better than the real thing, I don't really know, I never touched it, since I prefer my blood warm and dirty."

"But I've seen its strength, replicating and enhancing the cells of the undead, allowing our species to morph into even stronger creatures, making us more monstrous than we already are."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
BloodLust 2 - Nemesis Announced
Grimoire Gets Greenlight, Due Next Month
Morning patches
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
More Star Wars Battlefront II Details
More on the Star Citizen Roadmap
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
Sunday Interviews
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Sunday Legal Briefs 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.