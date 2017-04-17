BloodLust 2 - Nemesis Announced

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The BloodLust website announces BloodLust 2 - Nemesis, an action/RPG where the player is a vampire coming from WRF Studios (thanks RPGWatch via Acleacius). They provide this trailer with a look at what to expect, and here's a bit on the story, though this may spoil the first game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 17 April 2017, 10:56.
Chatbear Announcements.