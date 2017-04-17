Grimoire Gets Greenlight, Due Next Month

After more than 20 years of development, the greatest roleplaying game of them all is finally ready for release! Grimoire is an homage to the classic dungeon blobbers and is inspired by Wizardry, Might & Magic, Lands of Lore, Anvil of Dawn, DungeonMaster and the Eye of the Beholder games!

600 hours of play possible in a single game

Lush Colorful 2D Hand Drawn Artwork

Retro style MIDI music and 8 bit sound effects

244+ Maps in the game to explore!

Turn-Based strategic combat

Multiple Beginnings, Multiple Endings

144 context sensitive magic spells

14 races, 15 professions, 50 skills

64 intelligent NPCs with 8000+ Words in Vocabulary

Full Sentence Communication with NPCs

240+ monsters each with special powers and defenses

1000+ items, Carry Containers, Global Party Inventory

30 conditions, from Confusion to Disease & Lycanthropy

Automapping, Autowalking, Autohealing

Global Map Atlas With Position Marker

Quest Journal, Hint Prompting, Help Facility, Mini-Quests

Complex LockPicking Interfaces for Doors & Chests

Challenging Puzzles and Rich Interactive Dungeons

Browsable Character Library for up to 100 characters

Up to 12 Commented Postage Stamped Savegames

Multi-themed GUI and customizable screen layouts