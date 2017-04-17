 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Grimoire Gets Greenlight, Due Next Month

[Apr 17, 2017, 09:41 am ET] - 1 Comment

This post on Steam has word that Grimoire : Heralds of the Winged Exemplar has received a greenlight on Steam, once again raising the question of whether the proper term is Greenlit or Greenlighted (thanks Acleacius). Word is: "3640+ YES VOTES, #28TH PLACE IN TOP 100 FINAL TALLY! Pretty good for the game that never stood a chance. " This post (which gives the impression they are paying by the word) says to expect this "ultimate classic style turn-based fantasy roleplaying game" on Memorial Day, May 29th. Here's what to expect from two decades of development:

After more than 20 years of development, the greatest roleplaying game of them all is finally ready for release! Grimoire is an homage to the classic dungeon blobbers and is inspired by Wizardry, Might & Magic, Lands of Lore, Anvil of Dawn, DungeonMaster and the Eye of the Beholder games!

  • 600 hours of play possible in a single game
  • Lush Colorful 2D Hand Drawn Artwork
  • Retro style MIDI music and 8 bit sound effects
  • 244+ Maps in the game to explore!
  • Turn-Based strategic combat
  • Multiple Beginnings, Multiple Endings
  • 144 context sensitive magic spells
  • 14 races, 15 professions, 50 skills
  • 64 intelligent NPCs with 8000+ Words in Vocabulary
  • Full Sentence Communication with NPCs
  • 240+ monsters each with special powers and defenses
  • 1000+ items, Carry Containers, Global Party Inventory
  • 30 conditions, from Confusion to Disease & Lycanthropy
  • Automapping, Autowalking, Autohealing
  • Global Map Atlas With Position Marker
  • Quest Journal, Hint Prompting, Help Facility, Mini-Quests
  • Complex LockPicking Interfaces for Doors & Chests
  • Challenging Puzzles and Rich Interactive Dungeons
  • Browsable Character Library for up to 100 characters
  • Up to 12 Commented Postage Stamped Savegames
  • Multi-themed GUI and customizable screen layouts

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
BloodLust 2 - Nemesis Announced
Grimoire Gets Greenlight, Due Next Month
Morning patches
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
More Star Wars Battlefront II Details
More on the Star Citizen Roadmap
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
Sunday Interviews
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Sunday Legal Briefs 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.