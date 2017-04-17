Grimoire Gets Greenlight, Due Next Month

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
This post on Steam has word that Grimoire : Heralds of the Winged Exemplar has received a greenlight on Steam, once again raising the question of whether the proper term is Greenlit or Greenlighted (thanks Acleacius). Word is: "3640+ YES VOTES, #28TH PLACE IN TOP 100 FINAL TALLY! Pretty good for the game that never stood a chance. " This post (which gives the impression they are paying by the word) says to expect this "ultimate classic style turn-based fantasy roleplaying game" on Memorial Day, May 29th. Here's what to expect from two decades of development:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 17 April 2017, 10:56.
Chatbear Announcements.