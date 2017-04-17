 
Out of the Blue

[Apr 17, 2017, 09:40 am ET]

We have only experienced a couple of 70°+ moments around here since the official start of Spring, so of course Easter Sunday, one of the unofficial starts to the season got well into the 80s. That's okay, as the BBC and VH-1 have pointed out, I love the 80s.

R.I.P.: Robert Taylor, Innovator Who Shaped Modern Computing, Dies at 85. Thanks HARDOCP.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Famous Paintings Parodies 9.
A Snake to the Past.
Stories: Mark Hamill Says 'Star Wars' Trailer Was Heckled First Time He Saw It. Thanks RedEye9.
Science: Russia shows off robotic gunslinger.
Images: Stunning Aerials From NASA’s Surveys of the Arctic.
Media: Firefighters of GTA V. Thanks Kotaku UK.
The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) Restricted Teaser Trailer.
Woodpecker Hitches Ride Through Chicago.

