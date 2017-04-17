Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
We have only experienced a couple of 70°+ moments around here since the official start of Spring, so of course Easter Sunday, one of the unofficial starts to the season got well into the 80s. That's okay, as the BBC and VH-1 have pointed out, I love the 80s.
R.I.P.: Robert Taylor, Innovator Who Shaped Modern Computing, Dies at 85. Thanks HARDOCP.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 17 April 2017, 10:56.
Chatbear Announcements.