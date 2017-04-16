More on the Star Citizen Roadmap

|
A new Letter from the Chairman on the Roberts Space Industries website follows yesterday's new Production Schedule Report for Star Citizen with more on these future plans for the crowdfunded space game. In case any of this makes it seems like the completion of the project is in sight, he makes a point of dashing those hopes, repeatedly using the phrases "long term" and "longer term" in setting expectations. Here's the conclusion, which makes it clear that however long they are saying this will take, it may still end up taking longer:
