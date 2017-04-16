 
More on the Star Citizen Roadmap

[Apr 16, 2017, 1:00 pm ET] - 9 Comments

A new Letter from the Chairman on the Roberts Space Industries website follows yesterday's new Production Schedule Report for Star Citizen with more on these future plans for the crowdfunded space game. In case any of this makes it seems like the completion of the project is in sight, he makes a point of dashing those hopes, repeatedly using the phrases "long term" and "longer term" in setting expectations. Here's the conclusion, which makes it clear that however long they are saying this will take, it may still end up taking longer:

It’s a pretty big deal to share the schedule of our longer term roadmap, but we felt that it would help with everyone’s visibility on when certain features and content can be expected and understanding when things take longer or priorities shift due to unforeseen problems. We would not be here without all of your support and in some ways the Community is an extension of the development team providing the funding and the feedback on the huge undertaking we are doing.

No one has ever attempted to build a game as ambitious as Star Citizen and I doubt any Publisher would have the patience or stamina that it requires to build something that breaks molds the way Star Citizen does. 3.0 with its Planetary Tech is a testimony to the power of Crowdfunding and an enthusiastic, empowered Community. Myself and the team and eternally thankful to be able to build Star Citizen the right way, being able to take the time to engineer things for the long term, a way that will allow the universe to flourish for years to come. Together we are making history.

