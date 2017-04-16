Steam Top 10

 
[Apr 16, 2017, 1:00 pm ET] - 2 Comments

The bestselling titles on Steam for last week are outlined in Valve's latest report on the topic:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Bayonetta
  3. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  4. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  5. Planet Coaster
  6. Stellaris: Utopia
  7. NieR:Automata
  8. Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator
  9. Grand Theft Auto V
  10. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

