Star Wars Battlefront II Trailer

Watch the full length reveal trailer for Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II from Star Wars Celebration.



Live the untold Star Wars story of Iden, an elite Stormtrooper, in an original single-player story. Battle on land and in space in an expanded multiplayer experience with iconic heroes and villains, thrilling space battles, and a deep progression and customization system.

The promised Star Wars Battlefront II full length reveal trailer is now available, teaching us that full length is 2:18 (if you're measuring). The clip shows off the various movies the upcoming action game highlights, and offers a release date, saying it will come to Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on November 17, 2017. Here's more: