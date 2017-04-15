 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Star Wars Battlefront II Trailer

[Apr 15, 2017, 5:28 pm ET] - 1 Comment

The promised Star Wars Battlefront II full length reveal trailer is now available, teaching us that full length is 2:18 (if you're measuring). The clip shows off the various movies the upcoming action game highlights, and offers a release date, saying it will come to Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on November 17, 2017. Here's more:

Watch the full length reveal trailer for Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II from Star Wars Celebration.

Live the untold Star Wars story of Iden, an elite Stormtrooper, in an original single-player story. Battle on land and in space in an expanded multiplayer experience with iconic heroes and villains, thrilling space battles, and a deep progression and customization system.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Star Wars Battlefront II Trailer
Star Citizen Free Fly & Roadmap
Saturday Patches
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Star Wars Battlefront II Teaser
DOOM Retrospective
Quake Champions Key Giveaway
Peter Moore Signs Off
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.