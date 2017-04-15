Star Citizen Free Fly & Roadmap

 
[Apr 15, 2017, 12:57 pm ET] - 10 Comments

Roberts Space Industries announces the Spring 2947 Free Fly is now underway for Star Citizen, the controversial space shooter in the works at Cloud Imperium Games. This gives everyone the chance to fly one of the game's ships all weekend. Also, a new Monthly Studio Report on the Roberts Space Industries website is the latest extremely wordy update on the game, getting detailed reports from various development subdivisions on their progress. And they also offer a Production Schedule Report that lays out plans to get the game up to the alpha 3.0 stage, so we're still a ways off from the beta stage. They also offer a video called Building a Schedule for a Universe, something they haven't excelled at with this project that was originally slated to come out in 2014. GameSpot has a story about this with a quote on the topic from Chris Roberts that we can't find ourselves: "No one has ever attempted to build a game as ambitious as Star Citizen and I doubt any publisher would have the patience or stamina that it requires to build something that breaks molds the way Star Citizen does." Finally, they are running a Spring Star Ship Sale, selling ships for the work-in-progress game, cheekily noting the ships are "in stock," a reassurance that they haven't yet run out of bits or pixels.

