Star Wars Battlefront II Teaser

Here's the official reveal teaser trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II, the upcoming Star Wars action game sequel (thanks DSOGaming). This includes a moment of what is described as "game engine footage," and the description says to expect the full length trailer tomorrow at 2:30 pm EDT.
