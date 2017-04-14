 
Star Wars Battlefront II Teaser

[Apr 14, 2017, 7:36 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Here's the official reveal teaser trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II, the upcoming Star Wars action game sequel (thanks DSOGaming). This includes a moment of what is described as "game engine footage," and the description says to expect the full length trailer tomorrow at 2:30 pm EDT.

