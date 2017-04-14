DOOM Retrospective

|
Doom: To Hell and Back on Shacknews is a long-form look at id Software's DOOM first-person shooter series. This starts with the original 2.5D edition from 1993 to the present and future of the 2016 installment in the series, with a bit on the cancelled DOOM 4 along the way. This includes details about the games and stories from their development, and a bunch quotes from id's Marty Stratton as well as interviews with a prominent members of the game's community.
