Quake Champions Key Giveaway

There's still time to post to this morning's Out of the Blue comments if you are interested in a random chance of winning one of two beta keys forgenerously provided by Mordecai Walfish from the forums. I buried the mention of this a bit and the response is mild so far, so I thought I'd make sure everyone who might be interested got the chance to participate. We'll pick two winners randomly after midnight so they can get in for this weekend's testing ASAP.