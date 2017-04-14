 
Peter Moore Signs Off

[Apr 14, 2017, 7:36 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Peter Moore offers this video with a retrospective on his time in the game business, which he is now leaving to be chairman of Liverpool FC. The clip recalls his time with SEGA, Microsoft, EA Sports, and more. Polygon offers a couple of quotes from his farewell letter on Twitter, which is private (because social). Here's their summary:

In his letter today, Moore praised gaming and the game industry's creative talents, setting out how he sees his own contribution. "I am crystal clear in understanding that I was merely the front man for your brilliant achievements, the 'suit' that sometimes did goofy, cheesy stunts and speeches to draw attention to your phenomenally creative talent."

Moore was a cheerleader for the companies where he worked. He was often the target for abuse from social media haters, absorbing grief on behalf of companies like Electronic Arts. In his letter today, he urged gamers to be more positive in their interactions. “If a game disappoints, provide constructive feedback, not the vitriol that is unfortunately so prevalent nowadays.”

He also wrote, "I shall miss everything about this industry each day, henceforth."

