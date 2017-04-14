Peter Moore Signs Off

In his letter today, Moore praised gaming and the game industry's creative talents, setting out how he sees his own contribution. "I am crystal clear in understanding that I was merely the front man for your brilliant achievements, the 'suit' that sometimes did goofy, cheesy stunts and speeches to draw attention to your phenomenally creative talent."



Moore was a cheerleader for the companies where he worked. He was often the target for abuse from social media haters, absorbing grief on behalf of companies like Electronic Arts. In his letter today, he urged gamers to be more positive in their interactions. “If a game disappoints, provide constructive feedback, not the vitriol that is unfortunately so prevalent nowadays.”



He also wrote, "I shall miss everything about this industry each day, henceforth."