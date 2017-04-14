Peter Moore Signs Off

|
|
Peter Moore offers this video with a retrospective on his time in the game business, which he is now leaving to be chairman of Liverpool FC. The clip recalls his time with SEGA, Microsoft, EA Sports, and more. Polygon offers a couple of quotes from his farewell letter on Twitter, which is private (because social). Here's their summary:
