Titanfall 2 Roadmap

[Apr 14, 2017, 09:56 am ET] - 7 Comments

The Frontier News Network offers a roadmap for Titanfall 2 support, detailing some of what Respawn plans for the next few months in their multiplayer mech shooter (thanks VG247). This will include a new titan, new maps, and more. Here's word:

Here’s a look at what we will be releasing over the next few months for Titanfall 2.

Between April and June, we are confirming that we’ll be releasing:

  • 2 more general multiplayer maps
  • 2 more Live Fire Maps
  • A new Titan
  • Two more purchasable Prime Titans: Ronin and Tone.

We’ll let you folks speculate as to what else we could be working on…

That’s not all we have in store; we’ll be continuing to support Titanfall 2 for months to come with awesome content, free trials, and more.

In addition to the new content, we’ve also got some updates to Titanfall 2 in the works. Today we can confirm that between April and June you can expect to see:

  • Gen cap increase to 100
  • Expanded Private Match settings including the addition of Live Fire and Coliseum to the selectable modes
  • A new Faction
  • Marked for Death game mode
  • More Pilot executions
  • Addition refinements to matchmaking like estimated wait time and more
  • More purchasable camos, skins, etc. from the store
  • And more!

As we get closer to each new drop we’ll reveal more details about what’s coming that month. Thanks for all the awesome support!

