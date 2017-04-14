Titanfall 2 Roadmap

Here’s a look at what we will be releasing over the next few months for Titanfall 2.



Between April and June, we are confirming that we’ll be releasing:

2 more general multiplayer maps

2 more Live Fire Maps

A new Titan

Two more purchasable Prime Titans: Ronin and Tone.

We’ll let you folks speculate as to what else we could be working on…



That’s not all we have in store; we’ll be continuing to support Titanfall 2 for months to come with awesome content, free trials, and more.



In addition to the new content, we’ve also got some updates to Titanfall 2 in the works. Today we can confirm that between April and June you can expect to see:

Gen cap increase to 100

Expanded Private Match settings including the addition of Live Fire and Coliseum to the selectable modes

A new Faction

Marked for Death game mode

More Pilot executions

Addition refinements to matchmaking like estimated wait time and more

More purchasable camos, skins, etc. from the store

And more!

As we get closer to each new drop we’ll reveal more details about what’s coming that month. Thanks for all the awesome support!