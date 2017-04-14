 
SMITE Double Everything Weekend

[Apr 14, 2017, 09:56 am ET] - Post a Comment

The SMITE website announces a "double everything weekend" is now underway in SMITE, Hi-Rez Studios' MOBA:

This weekend will be an EGG-celent time to grind out those Masteries! Earn Double EGG-sperience, Worshipers and Favor from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16! So get out there and enjoy all those EGG-stra perks!

