NIGHTHAW-X3000 Launches

[Apr 14, 2017, 09:56 am ET] - 3 Comments

Publisher AAG Studio, well on their way to being one of those AAA studios we talk about, announces the official release of NIGHTHAW-X3000 (I'd like to buy a vowel, Pat), a throwback vertical shooter from N94 Games. This is available for Windows on Steam and carries a 10% launch discount. The game carries the slogan "kicking ass 80s style," and this launch trailer (NSFW) recreates the tone of the times, including some sweet audio clipping. Here's more on what to expect:

Nighthaw-X3000 is a classic, vertical shoot’em up with unique sound and graphic design and a truly fantastic retro vibe – the one, you can get from watching classic action movies from the 80s. Overexposed, neon colors and thrilling synthwave/retro-electro soundtrack.

Retro in Nighthaw-X3000 can be found not only in audio or visuals. We also have “retro” in gameplay. Handcrafted, unique level design, multistage bosses and murderous difficulty level. The game have tight controls so you can blame only yourself for every, single death. There is also James – a typical hero with one-liner for every occasion. We also have a lot of additional content which is waiting for unlock. Nighthaw-X3000 is all the best retro has to offer.

