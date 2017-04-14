NIGHTHAW-X3000 Launches

|
Publisher AAG Studio, well on their way to being one of those AAA studios we talk about, announces the official release of NIGHTHAW-X3000 (I'd like to buy a vowel, Pat), a throwback vertical shooter from N94 Games. This is available for Windows on Steam and carries a 10% launch discount. The game carries the slogan "kicking ass 80s style," and this launch trailer (NSFW) recreates the tone of the times, including some sweet audio clipping. Here's more on what to expect:
