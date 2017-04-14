 
Spellforce 2 Anniversary Edition

[Apr 14, 2017, 09:56 am ET] - 1 Comment

GOG announces that Spellforce 2 Anniversary Edition is now available as a DRM-free re-release on their service. It's 10 years since the release of the strategic RPG, so they offer this refresher on what this is about:

By the year 2007, Spellforce 2: Shadow Wars and its expansion Spellforce 2: Dragon Storm swept across the gamersphere, garnering a cult following for its mix of RPG and RTS elements in a bold, coherent, and–most importantly–absolutely fun experience.

A decade later, Spellforce 2 Anniversary Edition is here to breathe a new life into the series with a rebuilt multiplayer experience as well as numerous gameplay and bug fixes. Combining both Spellforce 2: Shadow Wars and Spellforce 2: Dragon Storm, the Anniversary Edition is a completely free upgrade to all owners of both original products, and an affordable upgrade (67% off) if you only own the base game.

