Out of the Blue

Today is Good Friday, so happy Easter weekend to all celebrants. I won't try to create an advertising-style segue here (nothing makes a Good Friday better than low, low prices!), so on an unrelated note, forum regular Mordecai Walfish (not Slick as I mistakenly wrote at first, apologies!) sent word he has an extra couple of beta keys for thebeta that he'd like to pass along here. This is not an official id Software or Bethesda Softworks promotion, just a gesture from Slick, so here's a thank you to him for his generosity. If you are interested in a key, say so in a comment and we'll pick two randomly and hand these out tomorrow. Offer ends midnight tonight. Not available in Transylvania, Narnia, or the Sea of Tranquility. No purchase necessary, supplies are limited, taxes not included, may cause teeth yellowing, and if you have an erection that lasts for more than four hours, please call your significant other.