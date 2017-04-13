 
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Inception DLC

[Apr 13, 2017, 9:09 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Stardock now offers Inception, new Christopher Nolan-free DLC for Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, their and Oxide's Windows RTS game. This is available on Steam for all of a few bucks, though Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is also required. They explain that this offers four new maps along with branches that allow for different outcomes:

Today, Stardock released "Inception," a new DLC for its massive-scale RTS game, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation. This DLC contains four new maps and a unique split-scenario where the player's choices directly affect the outcome of the campaign.
"Until Inception, choices within each scenario have been pretty linear," said Derek Paxton, VP of Stardock Entertainment. "This time, the player gets to choose which faction to play as. The dialogue, direction, and results of the scenario are different depending on whether they're the PHC or the Substrate. To get the full story, you'll need to play through once as each."
The main scenario in Inception places the player on the planet Oneiros. A mysterious entity, known as Nihilon, has corrupted the consciousnesses of all of the PHC and Substrate on the planet. Players who choose to experience the scenario as the Substrate must rescue their brethren and find out what Nihilion has done to them. Players who choose the PHC, however, only have one goal: to neutralize all of the threats on Oneiros, regardless of the source.
Inception also features four new maps of various sizes and player counts. Each map has been newly designed to accommodate many different game types such as free-for-alls, comp stomps, team matches, and more. The new maps are:

  • Oneiros: 7-player map with a strong central starting position, vulnerable north and south positions with abundant resources, and four isolated corner starts.
  • Bayern: 3-player Terran map with vulnerable starting locations and massive metal deposits in the center.
  • Brasil: 10-player ice map with a resource-rich central valley and several defensible points around starting areas.
  • Polska: 5-player desert map with strategically critical hills and passages between regions.

