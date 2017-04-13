Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Inception DLC

Stardock now offers Inception
, new Christopher Nolan-free DLC for
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
, their and Oxide's Windows RTS game.
This is available on Steam
for all of a few bucks, though
Ashes of the Singularity:
Escalation
is also required. They explain that this offers four new maps
along with branches that allow for different outcomes:
Today, Stardock
released "Inception," a new DLC for its massive-scale RTS game, Ashes of the
Singularity: Escalation. This DLC contains four new maps and a unique
split-scenario where the player's choices directly affect the outcome of the
campaign.
"Until Inception, choices within each scenario have been pretty linear," said
Derek Paxton, VP of Stardock Entertainment. "This time, the player gets to
choose which faction to play as. The dialogue, direction, and results of the
scenario are different depending on whether they're the PHC or the Substrate. To
get the full story, you'll need to play through once as each."
The main scenario in Inception places the player on the planet Oneiros. A
mysterious entity, known as Nihilon, has corrupted the consciousnesses of all of
the PHC and Substrate on the planet. Players who choose to experience the
scenario as the Substrate must rescue their brethren and find out what Nihilion
has done to them. Players who choose the PHC, however, only have one goal: to
neutralize all of the threats on Oneiros, regardless of the source.
Inception also features four new maps of various sizes and player counts. Each
map has been newly designed to accommodate many different game types such as
free-for-alls, comp stomps, team matches, and more. The new maps are:
- Oneiros: 7-player map with a strong central
starting position, vulnerable north and south positions with abundant
resources, and four isolated corner starts.
- Bayern: 3-player Terran map with vulnerable
starting locations and massive metal deposits in the center.
- Brasil: 10-player ice map with a resource-rich
central valley and several defensible points around starting areas.
- Polska: 5-player desert map with strategically
critical hills and passages between regions.