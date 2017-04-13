Watch Dogs 2 DLC and Free Update Next Month

A new, two-part content rollout for Watch Dogs 2 begins April 17, when a free upgrade will add new competitive multiplayer modes, armored trucks to raid and hack, and a nonlethal paintball rifle, among other things. The next day, the No Compromise DLC hits PS4 (with PC and Xbox One to follow on May 18), bringing a new story arc, new single-player time trials, and more to Season Pass holders (or those who purchase it separately). There’s a lot to dive into, so here’s a quick look at what’s in store, based on our time playing the new content.