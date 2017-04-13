 
Watch Dogs 2 DLC and Free Update Next Month

[Apr 13, 2017, 9:09 pm ET] - Post a Comment

UbiBlog announces a two-part update coming to Watch Dogs 2, saying a free update and a new DLC release will add new free and premium content to the open-world action game. There are loads of details following this introduction:

A new, two-part content rollout for Watch Dogs 2 begins April 17, when a free upgrade will add new competitive multiplayer modes, armored trucks to raid and hack, and a nonlethal paintball rifle, among other things. The next day, the No Compromise DLC hits PS4 (with PC and Xbox One to follow on May 18), bringing a new story arc, new single-player time trials, and more to Season Pass holders (or those who purchase it separately). There’s a lot to dive into, so here’s a quick look at what’s in store, based on our time playing the new content.

