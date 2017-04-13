 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Endless Space 2 Next Month

[Apr 13, 2017, 9:09 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Amplitude Studios announces a May 19th release date for Endless Space 2, their 4X strategy sequel. The game's departure from early access coincides with a big sale on the original game:

Amplitude Studios announced today that its genre-defining 4X sci-fi game, Endless Space®2, has an official launch date! Endless Space®2, Amplitude's modernized take on the turn-based 4X genre, will leave Early Access and be fully available May 19 on Steam. In celebration of its time in Early Access coming to an end, players can now get the original Endless Space® on Steam for just $1.00 USD for a limited time.

The original Endless Space is on sale for $1.00 beginning today through Monday, April 17, includes the base game and the Disharmony DLC. Also, current owners of the base game will receive the Disharmony DLC for free. Be sure to snatch up this amazing deal this weekend as moving forward, the Endless Space Collection will be the only option available for purchase, which includes the base game and Disharmony for $19.99.

Endless Space®2 is a turn-based, space-strategy game that expands through the Endless universe, putting players in the fascinating role of leader guiding a civilization in making its first steps into the cold depths of interstellar space. Play through eight factions alone or against your friends.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Inception DLC
Watch Dogs 2 DLC and Free Update Next Month
Endless Space 2 Next Month
Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit Next Month
Mr. Shifty Released
Dawn of War III Voice Cast Video
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Star Wars Battlefront II Trailer Saturday
BANDAI NAMCO Warns: "Prepare to Dine"
Cossacks 3: Guardians of the Highlands Released
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS vs Cheating 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.