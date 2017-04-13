Endless Space 2 Next Month

Amplitude Studios announced today that its genre-defining 4X sci-fi game, Endless Space®2, has an official launch date! Endless Space®2, Amplitude's modernized take on the turn-based 4X genre, will leave Early Access and be fully available May 19 on Steam. In celebration of its time in Early Access coming to an end, players can now get the original Endless Space® on Steam for just $1.00 USD for a limited time.



The original Endless Space is on sale for $1.00 beginning today through Monday, April 17, includes the base game and the Disharmony DLC. Also, current owners of the base game will receive the Disharmony DLC for free. Be sure to snatch up this amazing deal this weekend as moving forward, the Endless Space Collection will be the only option available for purchase, which includes the base game and Disharmony for $19.99.



Endless Space®2 is a turn-based, space-strategy game that expands through the Endless universe, putting players in the fascinating role of leader guiding a civilization in making its first steps into the cold depths of interstellar space. Play through eight factions alone or against your friends.