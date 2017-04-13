Endless Space 2 Next Month

Amplitude Studios announces a May 19th release date for Endless Space 2
,
their 4X strategy sequel. The game's departure from early access coincides with
a big sale on the original game:
Amplitude Studios announced today that
its genre-defining 4X sci-fi game, Endless Space®2, has an official launch date!
Endless Space®2, Amplitude's modernized take on the turn-based 4X genre, will
leave Early Access and be fully available May 19 on
Steam. In celebration of
its time in Early Access coming to an end, players can now get the original
Endless Space® on Steam
for just $1.00 USD for a limited time.
The original Endless Space is on sale for $1.00 beginning today through Monday,
April 17, includes the base game and the Disharmony DLC. Also, current owners of
the base game will receive the Disharmony DLC for free. Be sure to snatch up
this amazing deal this weekend as moving forward, the Endless Space Collection
will be the only option available for purchase, which includes the base game and
Disharmony for $19.99.
Endless Space®2 is a turn-based, space-strategy game that expands through the
Endless universe, putting players in the fascinating role of leader guiding a
civilization in making its first steps into the cold depths of interstellar
space. Play through eight factions alone or against your friends.