Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit Next Month

[Apr 13, 2017, 9:09 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Paradox Interactive announces a release date for Mass Transit, saying the new expansion is coming to Cities: Skylines on May 18th. This will add new transportation options to Colossal Order's urban planning game (as always with this genre, you come for the buildings, but you stay for the endless road upgrades). This trailer shows things off, though the Yanni-style soundtrack wouldn't have been our first choice compared to other options like Train in Vain, Another on Rides the Bus, Rock the Boat, or anything from Led Zeppelin. Here's what to expect:

Paradox Interactive, a publisher that sometimes goes off-track, and genuine bona-fide electrified six-car developer Colossal Order today announced that “Mass Transit”, the next expansion for Cities: Skylines, will be available on May 18th, for $12.99. Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit brings a blimp-load of new features to to the critically acclaimed city-builder, including new public transportation options such as monorails, cable-cars, ferries, and most majestic of all, blimps!

The expansion also includes new mass transit hubs, which allow passengers to easily switch between different public transportation options, showcased for the first time in this new trailer:

Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit will feature:

  • The Road to Riches: Ferries, blimps, cable cars, and monorails help move your citizens around town, and get their money into your city's coffers.
  • Home is where the Hub is: The transit hub connects all your transit together, letting citizens ail lines in one building, or hop from the bus onto the ferry, or even find their way through a sprawling monorail-train-metro station.
  • The Traffic Must Flow: New scenarios will test your traffic management skills and transit system vision. New road types, bridges and canals adds variety to your city, and new ways to solve its challenges. Become an expert in traffic flow, and then use that knowledge to improve your city!
  • New Hats for Chirper: No expansion is complete without some new hats for fictional birds!

