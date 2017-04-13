Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit Next Month

Paradox Interactive, a publisher that sometimes goes off-track, and genuine bona-fide electrified six-car developer Colossal Order today announced that “Mass Transit”, the next expansion for Cities: Skylines, will be available on May 18th, for $12.99. Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit brings a blimp-load of new features to to the critically acclaimed city-builder, including new public transportation options such as monorails, cable-cars, ferries, and most majestic of all, blimps!



The expansion also includes new mass transit hubs, which allow passengers to easily switch between different public transportation options, showcased for the first time in this new trailer:

Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit will feature: