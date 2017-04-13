 
Mr. Shifty Released

[Apr 13, 2017, 9:09 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Mr. Shifty is now available on Steam, offering a top-down action game for Windows, OS X, and Linux that's drawn many positive comparisons to Hotline Miami. Here's a launch trailer to show things off, and here are some details on the game:

Shift through bullets, and master lightning-fast takedowns in an all new kind of action game from tinyBuild and Team Shifty! Mr. Shifty follows a teleportation-fueled heist to break into the world's most secure facility.

  • Shift through walls, through bullets, cover huge distances and be everywhere at once
  • One shot kills. Survive on skills.
  • Use distraction, trickery, explore what's possible when stealth and action become one!
  • Toy with enemies, laugh as they use doors to enter rooms
  • Underestimate enemies, and cry as they use group tactics to outsmart Shifty

A group of industry veterans behind 21 games, from GameBoy Advance to Xbox 360, have joined together to raise the bar for independent games: Team Shifty's action-packed debut is a must play!

