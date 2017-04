Star Wars Battlefront II Trailer Saturday

A preliminary Star Wars Battlefront II website is now online, dedicated to the upcoming Force-powered action game sequel. There's not much there at the moment, as it only offers mailing list signups, and the promise of a full-length trailer on Saturday, though we don't know whether or not this is the trailer that EA already leaked onto the internet . There's also an animated gif that probably includes some Easter eggs in hexadecimal code for everyone to sort through. Thanks VG247