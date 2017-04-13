Star Wars Battlefront II Trailer Saturday

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A preliminary Star Wars Battlefront II website is now online, dedicated to the upcoming Force-powered action game sequel. There's not much there at the moment, as it only offers mailing list signups, and the promise of a full-length trailer on Saturday, though we don't know whether or not this is the trailer that EA already leaked onto the internet. There's also an animated gif that probably includes some Easter eggs in hexadecimal code for everyone to sort through. Thanks VG247.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 13 April 2017, 16:11.
Chatbear Announcements.