BANDAI NAMCO Warns: "Prepare to Dine"

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment offers a new teaser trailer for an announcement expected one week from today on April 20th. This shows some stylish, mostly monochrome 2D animation, and delivers the tagline "Prepare to Dine." There are no other details for now, but from the style of the clip, that seems more likely to refer to some manner of monster than a chef, though it's possible that leaves some wiggle room for Gordon Ramsay. The clip also includes this URL, though that just refers back to the clip and offers the chance to sign up for their mailing list. Stay tuned for more on this next week.
