Cossacks 3: Guardians of the Highlands Released

GSC Game World announces the release of Guardians of the Highlands, the first mini-expansion for Cossacks 3, the Windows real-time strategy remake. This is available on Steam, and requires owning the base game on Steam, but is not one of the DLC packs included in the Digital Deluxe Edition. Here's word on the add-on reminding us that if it's not Scottish, it's crap:
As an aside, in looking for a video for this, we discovered this animated movie, a reminder that Sir Sean Connery must have the worst agent in Hollywood history.
