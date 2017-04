Cossacks 3: Guardians of the Highlands Released

Cossacks 3: Guardians of the Highlands gives you an opportunity to lead Scotland, a freedom-loving nation of highlanders, which makes its debut in the Cossacks series. Its captivating campaign will tell a tale about the triumphs of the Scottish people in the 17th and 18th century, and will allow you to personally participate in them. Among other additions to the game, the mini-addon brings AI-assistant a great tool for both new players and the veterans of the game.

GSC Game World announces the release of, the first mini-expansion for, the Windows real-time strategy remake. This is available on Steam , and requires owning the base game on Steam , but is not one of the DLC packs included in the Digital Deluxe Edition. Here's word on the add-on reminding us that if it's not Scottish, it's crap:As an aside, in looking for a video for this, we discovered this animated movie , a reminder that Sir Sean Connery must have the worst agent in Hollywood history.