PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS vs Cheating

[Apr 13, 2017, 09:37 am ET] - 5 Comments

An Early Access Week 3 Update for PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS has details on a new patch for the battle royale with cheese game which is intended to curtail cheating. The accompanying update indicates this is the first step in a process that could take months. Here's word:

Before we move onto what has changed in this week's two patches, I want to briefly talk about the reports of cheating within our game. Before we moved to early access, our core focus was on adding all the needed systems into the game. Now that this is mostly complete, we are focused on optimizing performance, and increasing security to ensure everyone plays fair.

This is not a simple task, as tackling cheaters is a constant battle, but we are confident that over the coming weeks and months we can implement new measures to make it harder to cheat in the game. This week alone we closed two major holes that allowed current cheats access to the game, and as we move further through Early Access we will continue to track down and further secure the game from those that don't want to play fair.

As with all games, talk of cheating is discouraged and will be removed from our public facing community forums, not to try to hide it from players, but rather to ensure that those that cheat get no exposure to the public, which is something most of them desire! We hope you understand this point, and bear with us as we work to clean up the game.

