Oculus Seeks New Trial vs ZeniMax

[Apr 12, 2017, 7:46 pm ET] - 8 Comments

UploadVR reports that Oculus filed paperwork on Friday to request a new trial in their legal battle with ZeniMax, which resulted in a half-billion dollar judgment in favor of ZeniMax (so far). They have a copy of the court papers calling the damages "excessive” and the verdict "irreconcilably inconsistent," saying it was "against the great weight of the evidence” and that “spoliation testimony and adverse inference instruction tainted the jury." Thanks Gamasutra.

