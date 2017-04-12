Windows 10 Self-Service Refunds Coming

|
A post on reddit indicates Microsoft is rolling out self-service refunds for Windows 10 and Xbox One purchases in the near future. GameInformer has some further details, saying refunds will apply to games and apps that have been either used for under two hours or owned for under two weeks, and that it's possible Microsoft will end up blocking users who abuse the service. They also say refunds will not be available for DLC, season passes, or game add-ons.
Chatbear Announcements.