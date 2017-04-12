Offworld Trading Company: Jupiter's Forge Announced

Publisher Stardock and developer Mohawk Games announce Jupiter's Forge,
an expansion for Offworld Trading Company coming to the RTS game this
spring. Since all these worlds are ours except Europa, this takes the sci-fi
game to Io. This page
has the details and an
announcement trailer, and a
Steam page for the pack
is also online. Here's part of the announcement:
Today, Stardock and
Mohawk Games announced Jupiter's Forge, the first expansion for Offworld Trading
Company. The all-new expansion will take players to the volcanic moon of Io,
which is a far harsher environment than even Mars to turn a profit in.
"The further out into space we go, the harder survival becomes," said Soren
Johnson, lead designer for Offworld Trading Company. "Unlike Mars, Io's
resources are finite and will deplete over time, which makes the competition
even more cutthroat. Players will have to adapt to an entirely different
resource hierarchy than they've become used to on Mars or Ceres if they want
their businesses to survive here."
Some of the highlights of Jupiter's Forge include:
New planet: Io
New resource system
New factions: The Penrose Collective and The
Diadem Trust
New resource: Basalt
New buildings and structures
New patents and black market events
New map events: radiation storms, sulfur frosts,
landslides, and tremors
1000 Map Challenge
The new factions in Jupiter's Forge bring some additional diversity to the
game with unique sets of new abilities. The Diadem Trust is capable of building
improved versions of advanced structures like the Hacker Array, Pleasure Dome,
and more, which allows them to gain an edge over the competition. The Penrose
Collective is able to return claims at any time and also builds two headquarters
at the start of the game, allowing them to spread out their operations.