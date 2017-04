Galactic Civilizations for Free

Galactic Civilizations is a space based strategy game in which you are in control of humanity's destiny. Galactic Civilizations I: Ultimate Edition combines the award-winning Galactic Civilizations with the "Altarian Prophecy" expansion pack to create a stellar adventure.

Something we should have mentioned yesterday in posting about the Humble Intergalactic Bundle is that this includes a freebie (thanks Ant . In exchange for your email address, they are offering a free Steam key for the original. They include this description about this Ultimate Edition of the strategy game: