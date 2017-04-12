 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Galactic Civilizations for Free

[Apr 12, 2017, 7:46 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Something we should have mentioned yesterday in posting about the Humble Intergalactic Bundle is that this includes a freebie (thanks Ant. In exchange for your email address, they are offering a free Steam key for the original Galactic Civilizations. They include this description about this Ultimate Edition of the strategy game:

Galactic Civilizations is a space based strategy game in which you are in control of humanity's destiny. Galactic Civilizations I: Ultimate Edition combines the award-winning Galactic Civilizations with the "Altarian Prophecy" expansion pack to create a stellar adventure.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Oculus Seeks New Trial vs ZeniMax
Windows 10 Self-Service Refunds Coming
Offworld Trading Company: Jupiter's Forge Announced
Galactic Civilizations for Free
Quake Champions Clutch Trailer
RiME Video Diary
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
AMD Crimson ReLive Drivers
Star Wars Battlefront II Commercial Leaks
Diablo III Necromancer Beta 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.