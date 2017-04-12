Galactic Civilizations for Free

|
Something we should have mentioned yesterday in posting about the Humble Intergalactic Bundle is that this includes a freebie (thanks Ant. In exchange for your email address, they are offering a free Steam key for the original Galactic Civilizations. They include this description about this Ultimate Edition of the strategy game:
