RiME Video Diary

This video offers a second developer diary for RiME, Tequila Works' upcoming puzzle adventure that rhymes with rhyme. Here's how they try and make you-know-what and reason out of this: "Just wanted to share the new developer diary for RiME, the puzzle adventure game from Grey Box, Six Foot and independent developer Tequila Works. This latest video goes behind-the-scenes with Tequila Works for a look at how RiME’s vivid art, color, sound and music design shape the player’s emotional arc, creating a world that is both fantastic yet intimately familiar."
