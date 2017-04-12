 
RiME Video Diary

[Apr 12, 2017, 7:45 pm ET] - Post a Comment

This video offers a second developer diary for RiME, Tequila Works' upcoming puzzle adventure that rhymes with rhyme. Here's how they try and make you-know-what and reason out of this: "Just wanted to share the new developer diary for RiME, the puzzle adventure game from Grey Box, Six Foot and independent developer Tequila Works. This latest video goes behind-the-scenes with Tequila Works for a look at how RiME’s vivid art, color, sound and music design shape the player’s emotional arc, creating a world that is both fantastic yet intimately familiar."

