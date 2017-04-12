 
AMD Crimson ReLive Drivers

[Apr 12, 2017, 09:14 am ET] - Post a Comment

AMD support now offers new version 17.4.2 Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition reference drivers for AMD graphics card. These offer preliminary support for the Windows 10 Creators Update and address the following issues:

  • SteamVR Asynchronous Reprojection feature may not function or enable correctly on supported hardware.
  • Battlefield™1 may experience poor scaling in Multi GPU mode using DirectX®11 API.
  • Radeon ReLive may experience flickering when recording with an extended display connected on Windows®7 system configurations.
  • Application profiles in Radeon Settings may fail to retain after system log off or reboot for some gaming applications.
  • Windows® Security popup may be experienced after install and reboot on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations.

