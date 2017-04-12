Star Wars Battlefront II Commercial Leaks

|
A commercial for Star Wars Battlefront II has leaked online after accidentally being revealed through the official EA Twitter account. This was quickly deleted, but EA is not being spared the disaster of people watching a commercial they're not paying to place, as there are copies on places like YouTube (thanks Ars Technica) and Vimeo (thanks PCGamesN). This has some hints about what to expect from the Star Wars action sequel, including indications all three trilogies will be represented, as it shows the original Death Star, Darth Maul, Kylo Ren, and Rey, and promises to take us "across all eras." There's no indication of when an official reveal for this will come, though tomorrow's "Star Wars Celebration" is a pretty good guess, though May 4th is a candidate as well. We shall see.
