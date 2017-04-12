 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Star Wars Battlefront II Commercial Leaks

[Apr 12, 2017, 09:14 am ET] - 35 Comments

A commercial for Star Wars Battlefront II has leaked online after accidentally being revealed through the official EA Twitter account. This was quickly deleted, but EA is not being spared the disaster of people watching a commercial they're not paying to place, as there are copies on places like YouTube (thanks Ars Technica) and Vimeo (thanks PCGamesN). This has some hints about what to expect from the Star Wars action sequel, including indications all three trilogies will be represented, as it shows the original Death Star, Darth Maul, Kylo Ren, and Rey, and promises to take us "across all eras." There's no indication of when an official reveal for this will come, though tomorrow's "Star Wars Celebration" is a pretty good guess, though May 4th is a candidate as well. We shall see.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
AMD Crimson ReLive Drivers
Star Wars Battlefront II Commercial Leaks
Diablo III Necromancer Beta
On Overwatch Smurfing and Loss Streaks
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
PC Bayonetta Released
Ghost Recon Wildlands Narco Road Next Week
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Released
Yooka-Laylee Released
Sexy Brutale Released 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.