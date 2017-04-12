 
Diablo III Necromancer Beta

[Apr 12, 2017, 09:14 am ET] - 10 Comments

Blizzard announces the Necromancer beta is now live in Diablo III, offering the first chance to try out this character they are bringing back from the dead. The testing is by invitation only, and they explain how to apply and what to do if you are accepted. They accompany this with a Necromancer skill overview. Here's a bit from that:

The power of blood, bone, curses, and hordes of obedient minions are the Necromancer’s to command. After many months of development, we’re now ready to give you the low-down on the skills and passive abilities that are now available for select testers to try in the Necromancer Closed Beta.

Note: The following content is still under development. Both numbers and functionality may still be subject to substantial change. In addition, Necromancer-specific Legendary items and class sets are not yet available for testing.

