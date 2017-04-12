Diablo III Necromancer Beta

|
Blizzard announces the Necromancer beta is now live in Diablo III, offering the first chance to try out this character they are bringing back from the dead. The testing is by invitation only, and they explain how to apply and what to do if you are accepted. They accompany this with a Necromancer skill overview. Here's a bit from that:
