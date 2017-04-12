 
On Overwatch Smurfing and Loss Streaks

[Apr 12, 2017, 09:14 am ET] - 7 Comments

A couple of posts from Blizzard discuss changes to the matchmaking system in Overwatch to reduce the impact of losing streaks on player's skill rankings and Blizzard's stance on smurfing (thanks PCGamesN). Jeff Kaplan addresses smurfing, saying they don't see it as a big issue, noting that players who start over with fresh accounts end up in their proper skill tier within about 15 games. Scott Mercer made the post explaining how they are reducing the punishment for losing streaks:

While this streak multiplier has been working well in the “smurf” case, win or loss streaks can also just naturally occur when the matchmaking system has already properly identified skill. After all, the matchmaker is trying to place in you fair matches where you have a 50% chance to win. It’s rare, but sometimes you flip a coin 5 times and it lands on heads every time. So, when these natural streaks occur, the multiplier has been accelerating gains and losses away from your “true” skill. You end up having a larger variance in skill rating over time, which in turn hurts the overall quality of the matches.

Therefore, we’re changing the tuning of the streak multiplier to be quite a bit less aggressive. You now need to win or lose more games in a row before any multiplier is used, and it scales up at a slower pace. Furthermore, we will now try to only use the multiplier in cases where the matchmaking system has some confidence that the player’s MMR and skill are wildly mismatched. In cases of natural, random streaks, you ideally shouldn’t see any acceleration either up or down at all.

