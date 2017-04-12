Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
I ended up letting the Gunnar-man roam the house without a doggie diaper yesterday, and he peed on the stove three different times. I don't know where this habit originated, but it has become completely ingrained (hence just giving up and diapering him). When we get a new stove that diaper's never coming off him. But it was a good way to celebrate National Pets Day. As for today, it's the anniversary of the first manned space flight by Yuri Gagarin back in 1961. That makes it Cosmonautics Day in Russia and some former Soviet territories, and the International Day of Human Space Flight elsewhere. Yesterday's stove episode was enough celebration for one week, so I think I'll skip launching myself into orbit today.
R.I.P.: Guitarist J. Geils Dead at 71.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 12 April 2017, 19:06.
Chatbear Announcements.