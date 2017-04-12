 
Out of the Blue

[Apr 12, 2017, 09:13 am ET] - 23 Comments

I ended up letting the Gunnar-man roam the house without a doggie diaper yesterday, and he peed on the stove three different times. I don't know where this habit originated, but it has become completely ingrained (hence just giving up and diapering him). When we get a new stove that diaper's never coming off him. But it was a good way to celebrate National Pets Day. As for today, it's the anniversary of the first manned space flight by Yuri Gagarin back in 1961. That makes it Cosmonautics Day in Russia and some former Soviet territories, and the International Day of Human Space Flight elsewhere. Yesterday's stove episode was enough celebration for one week, so I think I'll skip launching myself into orbit today.

R.I.P.: Guitarist J. Geils Dead at 71.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Monkey GO Happy Chocolate.
Link: This May Be the Most Accurate Han Solo Blaster Replica Ever Created. Thanks Neutronbeam.
Science: See Toyota's robotic leg brace that helps paralyzed people walk.
Mystery of why shoelaces come undone unraveled by science.
Jupiter Has a Great 'Cold' Spot, Too.
Media: Honest Trailers - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Gerrymandering: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.
The World’s Only Scaled Mammal Is ADORABLE.

