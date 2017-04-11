PC Bayonetta Released

Following an 8-bil April Fools gag, SEGA now offers the surprise release of Bayonetta for Windows, bringing
PlatinumGames' hairy action game to PCs just seven years after its debut for
consoles. This is available
on Steam, offering updated graphics supporting high-resolution 60 fps
gameplay, as shown in the
PC launch trailer. Here's word on the release, where SEGA promises more PC
conversions from their back catalogue:
Bayonetta is back! SEGA Europe
Ltd. can reveal that PlatinumGames’ universally acclaimed action masterpiece is
available via Steam on PC, today right here. Experience the over-the-top stylish
action in 60fps, at unlocked HD resolutions. For a limited time only, the
Digital Deluxe Edition is available at no extra cost to all customers who
purchase before Tuesday, April 25th.
The Digital Deluxe Edition includes a 5 track soundtrack sampler and digital art
book from the original Climax Edition, enhanced with even more concept art, and
exclusive wallpapers and avatars.
From PlatinumGames’ legendary director Hideki Kamiya; of Resident Evil 2 and
Devil May Cry fame, SEGA brings one of the most universally acclaimed character
action games of all time, Bayonetta, to PC. Bayonetta is the last survivor of an
ancient witch clan who keep the balance between light, dark and chaos. Entombed
to protect herself – and the world as we know it – Bayonetta is discovered and
revived after 500 years, sparking a chain of events with cataclysmic
repercussions.
Thrust straight into battle, with only one clue to her past, Bayonetta must
discover the truth and fight for the future. Her daunting conquest sees her face
off against countless angelic enemies and giant foes in a game of 100% pure
action.
“We are dedicated to bringing high-quality, best practice PC conversions of our
back catalogue games to our fans, and Bayonetta was a great fit.” Said John
Clark, Senior Vice President of Commercial Publishing for SEGA Europe.
“Bayonetta is one of the most often requested PC conversions of our games, so
finally being able to launch it on Steam is fantastic. There’s more to come!”
Bayonetta follows Typing of the Dead™, Valkyria Chronicles™ and the SEGA Mega
Drive Collection™ which SEGA has successfully converted for Steam. Keep up to
date with all SEGA news on Facebook
www.facebook.com/Sega and Twitter
www.twitter.com/SEGA.