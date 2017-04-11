PC Bayonetta Released

Bayonetta is back! SEGA Europe Ltd. can reveal that PlatinumGames’ universally acclaimed action masterpiece is available via Steam on PC, today right here. Experience the over-the-top stylish action in 60fps, at unlocked HD resolutions. For a limited time only, the Digital Deluxe Edition is available at no extra cost to all customers who purchase before Tuesday, April 25th.



The Digital Deluxe Edition includes a 5 track soundtrack sampler and digital art book from the original Climax Edition, enhanced with even more concept art, and exclusive wallpapers and avatars.



From PlatinumGames’ legendary director Hideki Kamiya; of Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry fame, SEGA brings one of the most universally acclaimed character action games of all time, Bayonetta, to PC. Bayonetta is the last survivor of an ancient witch clan who keep the balance between light, dark and chaos. Entombed to protect herself – and the world as we know it – Bayonetta is discovered and revived after 500 years, sparking a chain of events with cataclysmic repercussions.



Thrust straight into battle, with only one clue to her past, Bayonetta must discover the truth and fight for the future. Her daunting conquest sees her face off against countless angelic enemies and giant foes in a game of 100% pure action.



“We are dedicated to bringing high-quality, best practice PC conversions of our back catalogue games to our fans, and Bayonetta was a great fit.” Said John Clark, Senior Vice President of Commercial Publishing for SEGA Europe. “Bayonetta is one of the most often requested PC conversions of our games, so finally being able to launch it on Steam is fantastic. There’s more to come!”



Bayonetta follows Typing of the Dead™, Valkyria Chronicles™ and the SEGA Mega Drive Collection™ which SEGA has successfully converted for Steam. Keep up to date with all SEGA news on Facebook www.facebook.com/Sega and Twitter www.twitter.com/SEGA.