Ghost Recon Wildlands Narco Road Next Week

[Apr 11, 2017, 7:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

UbiBlog has details on Narco Road for Ghost Recon Wildlands, saying this expansion will land on April 18th, adding new vehicles and factions to the shooter. They say this will be preceded by a patch for the game later this week to pave the way for the expansion, and add some free content. Here's the plan:

New targets, new vehicles, and a new approach to taking down the cartel are all coming soon in the Narco Road expansion for Ghost Recon Wildlands. In order to dismantle a smuggling ring led by the elusive El Invisible, you and your squad will have to infiltrate the gangs under his control and earn the respect of three new bosses. Each boss commands a gang with its own identity, including the thrill-seeking Kamikazes, the muscle car-loving Jinetes Locos, and the Santa Muerte-obsessed Death Riders.

You’ll take on more than 15 new campaign missions, as well as four new types of side missions and racing challenges, all with the goal of earning fame and followers. The more followers you acquire, the more you’ll ingratiate yourself with the gang bosses, and the closer you’ll get to your goal. Along the way, you’ll want to get comfortable with the new vehicles Narco Road is bringing to Bolivia. Muscle cars with nitro boosts, planes built for acrobatic flight, big chopper bikes, and hulking monster trucks will all be available for you to use as you please.

In addition to these four new vehicles types, Narco Road will introduce four outfits and nine weapons when it launches for season pass holders across all platforms on April 18 (or individual purchase for owners of the standard and deluxe versions of Ghost Recon Wildlands on April 25 for $14.99).

Narco Road will be preceded by a free title update – April 12 for consoles and April 14 for PC – that will introduce live season challenges and new rewards to Wildlands. The first themed-season, “The Rise and Fall of Unidad,” will challenge players to target Unidad operations. The challenges for the first season will refresh every Wednesday for six weeks, and reward players with up to three unique rewards per week.

