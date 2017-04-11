Ghost Recon Wildlands Narco Road Next Week

UbiBlog
has details on Narco Road
for Ghost Recon Wildlands
,
saying this expansion will land on April 18th, adding new vehicles and factions
to the shooter. They say this will be preceded by a patch for the game later
this week to pave the way for the expansion, and add some free content. Here's
the plan:
New targets, new vehicles, and a new approach to taking down
the cartel are all coming soon in the Narco Road expansion for Ghost Recon
Wildlands. In order to dismantle a smuggling ring led by the elusive El
Invisible, you and your squad will have to infiltrate the gangs under his
control and earn the respect of three new bosses. Each boss commands a gang with
its own identity, including the thrill-seeking Kamikazes, the muscle car-loving
Jinetes Locos, and the Santa Muerte-obsessed Death Riders.
You’ll take on more than 15 new campaign missions, as well as four new types of
side missions and racing challenges, all with the goal of earning fame and
followers. The more followers you acquire, the more you’ll ingratiate yourself
with the gang bosses, and the closer you’ll get to your goal. Along the way,
you’ll want to get comfortable with the new vehicles Narco Road is bringing to
Bolivia. Muscle cars with nitro boosts, planes built for acrobatic flight, big
chopper bikes, and hulking monster trucks will all be available for you to use
as you please.
In addition to these four new vehicles types, Narco Road will introduce four
outfits and nine weapons when it launches for season pass holders across all
platforms on April 18 (or individual purchase for owners of the standard and
deluxe versions of Ghost Recon Wildlands on April 25 for $14.99).
Narco Road will be preceded by a free title update – April 12 for consoles and
April 14 for PC – that will introduce live season challenges and new rewards to
Wildlands. The first themed-season, “The Rise and Fall of Unidad,” will
challenge players to target Unidad operations. The challenges for the first
season will refresh every Wednesday for six weeks, and reward players with up to
three unique rewards per week.