Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Released

[Apr 11, 2017, 7:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Beamblog has all the details surrounding today's release of Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition. The post has details on the journey from the original game to its remastered version, and Beamdog says this has brought valuable lessons, saying some of these may benefit future Infinity Engine Enhanced Edition titles. Here's a bit:

The journey from PS:T to PST:EE has been an interesting one. From acquiring the license, to deciphering the source code, and working through the unique solutions put in place by the original team, the journey has been filled with valuable lessons, some of which we may bring to our other Infinity Engine Enhanced Edition titles.

We’d like to thank the original Black Isle team for bringing Planescape: Torment into this world. We’re all fans of the original and having the chance to bring games like this to both a new generation of players and back to fans who were there at the beginning is why many of us are here at Beamdog. A special thanks goes out to original Black Isle team members Eric Campanella, Kenneth Lee, and Tim Donley for taking the time to answer questions and point us in the right direction.

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Released
