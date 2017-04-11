Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The Beamblog has all the details surrounding today's release of Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition. The post has details on the journey from the original game to its remastered version, and Beamdog says this has brought valuable lessons, saying some of these may benefit future Infinity Engine Enhanced Edition titles. Here's a bit:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 11 April 2017, 19:39.
Chatbear Announcements.