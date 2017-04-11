Yooka-Laylee Released

Award-winning veteran games developer and international games label Team17 and Playtonic Games, the UK studio formed by veterans of the platforming genre, are excited to announce that Yooka-Laylee is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac and Linux!



Yooka-Laylee is an all-new open-world platformer from genre veterans Playtonic! Explore huge, beautiful worlds, meet (and beat) an unforgettable cast of characters and horde a vault-load of shiny collectibles as buddy-duo Yooka (the green one) and Laylee (the wisecracking bat with the big nose) embark on an epic adventure to thwart corporate creep Capital B and his devious scheme to absorb all the world’s books… and convert them into pure profit!



Using their arsenal of special moves, our heroes will tackle a huge variety of puzzles and platforming challenges in their search for Pagies, the golden bounty used to unlock — and expand — stunning new worlds, each jammed to the gills with oddball characters, hulking bosses, minecart challenges, retro-tastic arcade games, quiz shows, multiplayer games… and much more!



Yooka-Laylee features:

5 engrossing worlds that can be explored and expanded. Expanding a world adds in new areas to explore, new characters to meet and even a boss to defeat! Visit Tribalstack Tropics, Glitterglaze Glacier, Moodymaze Marsh, Capital Cashino and Galleon Galaxy.

A colourful hub world to navigate. Start off in Shipwreck Creek, Yooka and Laylee’s home, moving into Hivory Towers, pesky Capital B’s lair!

8 unique local multiplayer arcade games for up to four players

Bee-Team! Connect an additional control to buddy up. Taking control of the Bee Team, the second player can grab quills and collect and store butterflies for when Yooka and Laylee are in need of a boost

A dream soundtrack. Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) combine for a melodic masterpiece! Seriously, clean out your ears – they’re in for a treat.