Yooka-Laylee Released

Team17 and Playtonic Games announce the release of Yooka-Laylee for PCs and
consoles, with the Windows, OS X, and Linux editions available through
Steam or
GOG. The launch
trailer offers a look, and here's the pitch:
Award-winning veteran
games developer and international games label Team17 and Playtonic Games, the UK
studio formed by veterans of the platforming genre, are excited to announce that
Yooka-Laylee is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac and Linux!
Yooka-Laylee is an all-new open-world platformer from genre veterans Playtonic!
Explore huge, beautiful worlds, meet (and beat) an unforgettable cast of
characters and horde a vault-load of shiny collectibles as buddy-duo Yooka (the
green one) and Laylee (the wisecracking bat with the big nose) embark on an epic
adventure to thwart corporate creep Capital B and his devious scheme to absorb
all the world’s books… and convert them into pure profit!
Using their arsenal of special moves, our heroes will tackle a huge variety of
puzzles and platforming challenges in their search for Pagies, the golden bounty
used to unlock — and expand — stunning new worlds, each jammed to the gills with
oddball characters, hulking bosses, minecart challenges, retro-tastic arcade
games, quiz shows, multiplayer games… and much more!
Yooka-Laylee features:
5 engrossing worlds that can be explored and
expanded. Expanding a world adds in new areas to explore, new characters to
meet and even a boss to defeat! Visit Tribalstack Tropics, Glitterglaze
Glacier, Moodymaze Marsh, Capital Cashino and Galleon Galaxy.
A colourful hub world to navigate. Start off in
Shipwreck Creek, Yooka and Laylee’s home, moving into Hivory Towers, pesky
Capital B’s lair!
8 unique local multiplayer arcade games for up to
four players
Bee-Team! Connect an additional control to buddy
up. Taking control of the Bee Team, the second player can grab quills and
collect and store butterflies for when Yooka and Laylee are in need of a
boost
A dream soundtrack. Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie)
and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) combine for a melodic masterpiece!
Seriously, clean out your ears – they’re in for a treat.