Sexy Brutale Released

“Never-ending masked ball turned murderous” adventure puzzle game The Sexy Brutale is out today for Windows PC, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.



Set during a single, endlessly-looping day within The Sexy Brutale – a stately English mansion converted into a bizarre casino and named by the enigmatic Marquis – players take on the role of elderly priest Lafcadio Boone. To progress, Boone must hide, watch and learn the colorful stories of the other guests at the ball in order to save them from grisly deaths at the hands of the mansion’s staff.



By discovering the key moments and methods how each guest can be saved and gaining occult-seeming powers linked to their masks, Lafcadio is able to explore deeper and deeper into the mysteries of the mansion’s past and inhabitants to uncover the truth hidden at the heart of The Sexy Brutale.

"The Sexy Brutale has been our first collaboration with another studio. Our first Pan-European co-production,” said Raúl Rubio, CEO & Creative Director at Tequila Works. “The first game published by us. Only the combination of talents from England and Spain could produce such a charming, decadent, exhilarating result as The Sexy Brutale.”



“Today we feel honored to invite you to join us at the Grand Opening of The Sexy Brutale Casino Mansion," adds Rubio.



“The Sexy Brutale is our sincere attempt to create a game that is exciting, original and different,” says Cavalier Game Studios design director Charles Griffiths. “We’ve spent years crafting this experience and we very much hope that players will enjoy their time in the mansion.”