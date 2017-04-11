 
Crawl Crawls Out of Early Access

[Apr 11, 2017, 7:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Crawl is now available for Windows, OS X, and Linux on GOG and Steam, offering a PvP dungeon crawler with a distinctive throwback look. This is on display in this launch trailer, so be sure its set to run at 1080p. Here's word:

Crawl is the local multiplayer dungeon crawler where your friends control the monsters! Battle through dungeons and power up your hero - if a friend kills you they take your place and itâ€™s their turn to crawl. It's a race to gain enough XP and loot to take on the hulking final boss!

