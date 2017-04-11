 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Continuum Trailer

[Apr 11, 2017, 7:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Continuum shows off multiplayer action from the upcoming first-person shooter sequel. This is coming next week to the PlayStation 4, so it should be about another five weeks to come to Windows and Xbox One. The clip includes the following description: "Four bold new maps are coming in Infinite Warfare’s second DLC Pack, including the long-awaited reimagining of Modern Warfare 2’s Rust as the sprawling metropolis of Excess. Engage in frenetic firefights in the post-futurist art gallery of Archive, flip your perspective in gravity-defying sniper perches in Scrap, and hunt your enemies throughout the elite resort of Turista."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
PC Bayonetta Released
Ghost Recon Wildlands Narco Road Next Week
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Released
Yooka-Laylee Released
Sexy Brutale Released
Crawl Crawls Out of Early Access
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Continuum Trailer
Paradigm Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc. 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.