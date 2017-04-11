Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Continuum Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new trailer from Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Continuum shows off multiplayer action from the upcoming first-person shooter sequel. This is coming next week to the PlayStation 4, so it should be about another five weeks to come to Windows and Xbox One. The clip includes the following description: "Four bold new maps are coming in Infinite Warfare’s second DLC Pack, including the long-awaited reimagining of Modern Warfare 2’s Rust as the sprawling metropolis of Excess. Engage in frenetic firefights in the post-futurist art gallery of Archive, flip your perspective in gravity-defying sniper perches in Scrap, and hunt your enemies throughout the elite resort of Turista."
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 11 April 2017, 19:39.
Chatbear Announcements.