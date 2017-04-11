Paradigm Released

Paradigm is a surreal adventure game set in the strange and post apocalyptic Eastern European country of Krusz.



Play as the handsome mutant, Paradigm, who's past comes back to haunt him in the form of a genetically engineered sloth that vomits candy.



Paradigm’s unfortunate life begins at DUPA genetics, a company who sells prodigy children to the rich and powerful who don’t want to leave their inheritance to their poor excuse for biological children.



Something went wrong during Paradigm’s growing process and he was left horribly mutated. To save their reputation, DUPA dumped the hideous infant in a nearby post Neo-Soviet abandoned town, forcing him to fend for himself.