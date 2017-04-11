Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

Disturbing the Verse - Zero Gravity 2D Fighter by Joseph E.A. King —
Kickstarter. "Disturbing the Verse is a 1-4 player zero-gravity fighting
game for PC and Mac currently in development by Gremlin_Ent in association
with Luminary Apps. It originally started as a thought exercise: What would
Zone of the Enders be like as a 1v1 fighting game? What if it was 2D and we
added elements from Street Fighter and Smash Bros? What if we use a Sci-Fantasy
setting and made our own weird characters (space angels, cyborgs, mutants,
etc.). How about support for up to 4 players? What if we spice things up
with optional weapons?" Also on
Steam Greenlight. Here's
a trailer.