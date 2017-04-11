 
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

[Apr 11, 2017, 7:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

  • Disturbing the Verse - Zero Gravity 2D Fighter by Joseph E.A. King — Kickstarter. "Disturbing the Verse is a 1-4 player zero-gravity fighting game for PC and Mac currently in development by Gremlin_Ent in association with Luminary Apps. It originally started as a thought exercise: What would Zone of the Enders be like as a 1v1 fighting game? What if it was 2D and we added elements from Street Fighter and Smash Bros? What if we use a Sci-Fantasy setting and made our own weird characters (space angels, cyborgs, mutants, etc.). How about support for up to 4 players? What if we spice things up with optional weapons?" Also on Steam Greenlight. Here's a trailer.

