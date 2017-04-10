 
Overwatch Event Trailer Leaks

[Apr 10, 2017, 8:15 pm ET] - 4 Comments

The tradition of leaks related to Overwatch continues, as PlayStation France accidentally posted a trailer a day in advance of tomorrow's reveal. This was spotted by NeoGAF, and though it was removed shortly after that, it was already yoinked by GameInformer, where there is now a local copy. The clip shows Tracer, Mercy, Reinhardt, and Torbjörn in their already leaked Agents of Overwatch skins fighting an onslaught of omnics, seemingly tipping off a PvE mode for the multiplayer shooter.

