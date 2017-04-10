Overwatch Event Trailer Leaks

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The tradition of leaks related to Overwatch continues, as PlayStation France accidentally posted a trailer a day in advance of tomorrow's reveal. This was spotted by NeoGAF, and though it was removed shortly after that, it was already yoinked by GameInformer, where there is now a local copy. The clip shows Tracer, Mercy, Reinhardt, and Torbjörn in their already leaked Agents of Overwatch skins fighting an onslaught of omnics, seemingly tipping off a PvE mode for the multiplayer shooter.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 11 April 2017, 08:17.
Chatbear Announcements.