G2A Responds to Gearbox

Eurogamer has a response from G2A about the recent demands by Gearbox that resulted in the death of a promotion planned for Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition. Though the deal was ended because they didn't immediately accede to the ultimatum, they now explain they were already in full compliance (from their perspective). Though they don't explain why their deal with Gearbox isn't still in place, they do insist, "All of the requests made of G2A.com in the ultimatum have in fact long been part of our marketplace."
